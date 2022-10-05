How can a self-employed person get a home loan?1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 11:27 AM IST
The lender would take your vintage in the business, positive client references and longevity of contracts as an added comfort.
I am a 42-year-old Graphic designer working freelance out of Indore. I am constructing another floor in my house and require funds for the same. Please advise on the best options considering that I am not employed with any company; I would want the best possible terms in a Home Loan so that my monthly instalment is at a minimum.