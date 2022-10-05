How can a self-employed person get a home loan?

The outflow on your home loan will be a function of your loan tenor and the rate of interest which is offered to you. Usually, a tenor of 15-20 years will be provided to someone of your age group. The rate of Interest offered to you will be determined by the lending institution you approach, and the credit assessment as done by them. The credit checks in your specific case will be done on several factors like your bureau score, current assets and obligations and your business and cashflows assessment. For the same, you will be asked for your professional qualification, contract copies and proof of receipt (bank statements, TDS certificate etc). The lender would take your vintage in the business, positive client references and longevity of contracts as an added comfort.

