How can a ‘will’ be executed in India if one of the heirs is unable to visit the country?

An ex-parte decree is one where the court passes the decree after hearing only one side. If a tenant or an obstructionist refuses or fails to comply with such ex-parte decree for eviction, the competent court may order the judgment-debtor (obstructionist) to deposit reasonable mesne profits —which is akin to a person who is trespassing on the subject premises and not paying anything to the owner of the premises—with the competent court. The quantum of such mesne profits may be equivalent to the prevailing market rent required to be paid by a person occupying the property.

