How can an investor choose the right ETF?

For example, the exchange terminal tells you that there is a best buy order for 1,000 ETF units at ₹980 and best sell order for 2,000 ETF units at ₹982, hence the ideal price defined as average of the best buy and sell order is ₹ 981 ( ₹980+ ₹982) / 2. But suppose you were able to buy 5,000 shares of ETF at an average cost of ₹991, hence your impact cost is 1% (991-981)/981. It means you incurred an indirect transaction cost of 1% to buy 5,000 shares because of the liquidity conditions in that stock.