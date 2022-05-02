How can an NRI contribute to PPF & NSC?

As per the government Savings Promotion General Rules, 2018 read with Public Provident Fund Scheme, 2019 and National Savings Certificates (VIII Issue) Scheme, 2019, if the account holder subsequently becomes an NRI during the period the account is in operation, the account may be continued till its maturity on the non-repatriation basis (i.e., the amount cannot be remitted outside India). Further, the account will not be allowed to be extended or continued beyond maturity.