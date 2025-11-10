How can freelancer procure unsecured loans? A step-by-step guide

Most lenders generally ask for salary slips at the time of giving approval for a personal loan. But what if the borrower, instead of a salaried employee, is a freelancer?

One doesn't need to fret. One can easily secure a personal loan even as a freelance professional. Instead of a salary slip, one can provide proof of income tax return.

These are the eligibility criteria for freelancers: A. Age: Generally loan is given for applicants who are in the age group of 21-60 at the time of loan application.

B. Income: The monthly income should be ₹25,000 or higher, which can be proved via Income Tax return (ITR) for the past 2 years.

C. Credit score: The credit score should be reasonably high to get a loan approval. Someone with a score of 700 can easily procure a personal loan.

D. Employment status: One should be self-employed for at least 1-3 years with proof of ongoing projects and gigs.

A step-by-step guide A. Check eligibility: Use lending websites or apps to enter basic details such as PAN, mobile number, and income for immediate assessment.

B. Loan details: You can then choose the loan amount ( ₹50,000 to ₹40 lakhs) and tenor based on your ability to repay.

C. Fill application: You can then submit the online form with all the details -- personal and financial. You can upload documents via the app or portal.

D. Verification: The process then proceeds with verification, where online lenders can verify via video KYC or a call. One can get an approval within a couple of hours.

E. Disbursal: As funds hit your account in 24 hours (or instantly for pre-approved), you can sign the e-agreement.

