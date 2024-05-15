How can global health insurance improve your travel experience?

In today’s interconnected world, medical tourism has evolved into a global phenomenon, experiencing a significant surge as individuals seek the best healthcare treatments worldwide for themselves and their loved ones. This article sheds light on the thriving landscape of global medical tourism, emphasising the crucial role that global health insurance plays in ensuring a seamless and stress-free healthcare journey. Also Read: Benefits of Critical Illness Plans: A Must-Have in Health Insurance

Factors fuelling medical tourism from India

The surge in medical tourism from India to other countries can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the increasing affluence index in India has empowered individuals to think big when it comes to their healthcare. As people strive for healthcare treatment equivalent to their lifestyle, the ability to pursue medical care abroad becomes an aspiration.

The allure of expedited care, personalised attention, and often perceived superior infrastructure in other countries further contribute to this trend. The think-big attitude is a key driver, as individuals seek superior medical care that aligns with their aspirations.

However, the desire for such treatment abroad can pose a financial challenge. To address this financial challenge and ensure a hassle-free healthcare experience, global health insurance becomes paramount. Recognizing its important role in mitigating the potential dent in one's pocket while pursuing healthcare opportunities beyond national borders.



Benefits of global health insurance in medical tourism

Global health insurance isn't just a mere safety net; it's a passport to a world of well-being. Imagine having the freedom to seek medical care anywhere on the globe, knowing that health is safeguarded, finances are protected, and peace of mind is assured. Let's delve into the transformative role and remarkable benefits of this indispensable product.

Comprehensive cover and access to quality healthcare: Global health insurance transcends geographical boundaries. It's a golden ticket to a realm of cutting-edge treatments, expert opinions, and world-class facilities. Whether considering a coronary artery bypass surgery, a heart valve replacement, or a bone marrow transplant, this policy ensures that one is not limited by borders. One can have a personal concierge guide to the finest healthcare providers across continents.



Financial protection across treatment spectrums: Health crises don't wait for convenient moments. When faced with a medical challenge, the last thing one need is financial stress. For instance, A kidney transplant in India costs around ₹25 lakhs, while the same procedure in the USA can soar up to USD 500k (approximately ₹3.3 crore). Global health insurance steps in as a guardian angel. It shields from unexpected costs, sparing the burden of out-of-pocket expenses.

End-to-end assistance and peace of mind: Navigating a foreign healthcare system can be complex, Global health insurance wraps you in a cocoon of assurance. It covers everything from critical illness treatments to follow-up care. Additionally, assisting with visa and documentation, travel and accommodation arrangements, and currency exchange.

Even in cases involving donors, this insurance seamlessly extends its protective wings to include their needs. It's more than coverage; it's companionship on your healing journey. One can also count on 24/7 customer service and emergency assistance.



As global medical tourism continues to thrive, it is essential for individuals to approach it with a well-informed mindset. An introduction of a Global + India cover policy provides a hybrid solution. This inclusive policy accommodates both global and India-specific healthcare needs, offering flexibility and comprehensive protection whether individuals are at home or abroad.

Investing in comprehensive global health insurance not only mitigates potential risks but also enhances the overall medical travel experience. With the right coverage, individuals can embark on their healthcare journey with confidence in any part of the world, knowing that their well-being is safeguarded every step of the way.

Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General Insurance

