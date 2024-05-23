Home loan interest rates have reached 9 per cent, since the current macroeconomic fundamentals do not point to any interest rate relief, borrowers are furious. This emphasizes how crucial it is for borrowers to manage their high-interest debt in light of growing living expenses and costs. Also Read: How to calculate income tax benefits on home loan EMIs — explained

Below is a summary of their effects along with some crucial points to remember:

Higher EMIs: To start with, high interest rates present a double-edged sword for borrowers of home loans. One major challenge is the higher equated monthly payment (EMI). The EMI takes up a larger portion of your pay, leaving you with less money for other needs and discretionary purchases. Your goals for money and lifestyle may be impacted by this. A higher interest rate can make it more difficult for you to fulfill your monthly obligations if your budget is already tight. You might have to cut back on other expenses or look for methods to increase your income.

Decreased borrowing power: An increase in interest rates may significantly affect your ability to obtain a home loan. The loan amount, interest rate, and loan tenure are all factored into the EMI calculation. The loan amount you qualify for drops when the interest rate increases for the same EMI you can afford.

You might need to make a larger down payment to make up for the reduced borrowing power to maintain the size of the property that you have chosen. If you don’t have enough saved up for a larger down payment, this could be challenging.



Also Read: Top 5 banks offering low interest rates on home loans; check full list

Reduced interest in buying property: Excessive loan rates have the potential to be a significant deterrent to home ownership in India, having an impact on both prospective purchasers and the real estate sector overall. Greater EMIs from higher interest rates can strain household finances and cast doubt on the viability of homeownership. A decrease in borrowing capacity brought on by rising interest rates may force people to delay or settle for smaller homes. Prospective buyers might wait to enter the market to watch for a future decrease in interest rates.

Tackling costly home loans

High interest rates on a house loan might be unpleasant, but there are methods to handle the situation. Atul Monga, CEO and Co-founder, Basic Home Loan, says, “Firstly, consider negotiating with your lender for a lower rate. Sometimes, they may be willing to adjust it, especially if you have a good repayment history or if interest rates have decreased since you took out the loan. Another option is to refinance your loan with another lender offering a lower rate. However, be sure to carefully consider any fees associated with refinancing to ensure it’s financially beneficial in the long run. Additionally, you could explore extending the loan term. While this may mean paying more interest overall, it can reduce your monthly payments and provide some relief in the short term."

“It’s also crucial to review your budget and cut down on unnecessary expenses to free up more money for loan repayments. Every little bit helps when it comes to reducing your debt burden. Lastly, consider seeking advice from a financial advisor who can provide personalized guidance based on your specific situation. With careful planning and proactive measures, you can navigate through high-interest rates and work towards achieving financial stability," adds Monga.



Also Read: Want to take a home loan overdraft facility? Here are its pros and cons

While it might seem scary at first, you might be able to change the situation if you have a good credit score and repayment history. For instance, having a high credit score indicates that you are a creditworthy and trustworthy borrower. Regular, on-time payments strengthen your case.

In addition, you may be able to modify your rate if the market’s average interest rates have decreased since you took out the loan. You can use your great relationship with your lender to your advantage and negotiate a lower rate if you use them for other financial products (like a savings account). If a different lender offers a lower interest rate, you might also consider refinancing your loan; just be sure to take any prepayment penalties from your current loan into consideration.

The following simple measures can help one in seeking reprieve from the burden of high-interest home loans.

Look around for a better deal: Examine the interest rates provided by different lenders, such as banks and home finance companies. A better rate can be negotiated with the lender of your choice based on your credit score, employment history, and loan amount.

Think about taking out a longer loan tenure: This will reduce your monthly installment but will result in a higher total interest paid over the course of the loan. Think about the advantages and disadvantages in light of your financial situation.



Also Read: Tax efficiency 101: How to maximise income tax benefits on home loans

Look into government programs: The Indian government offers a variety of housing assistance programs for varying income brackets. Take into account these choices to possibly reduce your interest burden.

Boost your credit score: You can obtain a lower interest rate by having a higher credit score. By managing your credit and making on-time bill payments, you can preserve a good credit history.

Determine your affordability: Use online EMI calculators or speak with a financial advisor to carefully determine your affordability before taking out a home loan.

Consider other expenses too: It’s important to factor in extra costs associated with homeownership, such as insurance, maintenance fees, and property taxes.

If at all possible, raise your EMI. By paying more each month, you can pay off your loan more quickly and pay less interest overall. Before using this method, you should, however, carefully consider your financial situation.

Think about options for prepayment: Certain lenders permit you to make early principal payments on your loan without facing penalties. By utilizing this option, you can lower your EMI by reducing your outstanding balance.

Examine and cut your spending: Find ways to cut back on discretionary spending to free up cash for EMI payments.



Also Read: Top-up home loans: Tenure, interest rate, and other things to keep in mind when applying

If at all possible, think about extending the loan period. This raises the total amount of interest paid, but it can significantly lower your monthly EMI, allowing you to have more financial flexibility. To make sure that this strategy is in line with your long-term financial goals, it must be carefully considered.

By understanding the impact of high interest rates and considering the various factors, you can make informed decisions when taking a home loan in India’s current market climate. Above all, don’t be afraid to ask for professional assistance. You can create a customized plan with the assistance of a financial advisor to manage your home loan in the face of increasing interest rates. Despite the challenges brought on by high interest rates, you may be able to handle your home loan more successfully if you take the initiative and look into your options.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!