How can home loan borrowers cope with 9% interest rates? Here are strategies
With home loan interest rates at 9%, borrowers face challenges like higher EMIs and reduced borrowing power. To cope, borrowers can negotiate for lower rates, consider refinancing, and seek guidance from financial advisors for better financial management.
Home loan interest rates have reached 9 per cent, since the current macroeconomic fundamentals do not point to any interest rate relief, borrowers are furious. This emphasizes how crucial it is for borrowers to manage their high-interest debt in light of growing living expenses and costs.
Also Read: How to calculate income tax benefits on home loan EMIs — explained