How can I accumulate ₹75 lakh corpus for my business in 5 years?
You can start with a monthly investment of ₹70,000 and increase this investment annually by 15% from next year onwards.
I am a 35-year-old professional earn ₹1.5 lakh out of which I can invest half every month. I have used my savings to buy a house and now I have around ₹6 lakh in the bank. I want to start my own business in 5 years and I will need ₹75 lakh for this. How will I be able to reach this goal and what funds should I invest in?
—Name withheld on request
