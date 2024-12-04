I’m 35 and planning to invest for my children’s education, which will require funds in 10–12 years. I can allocate ₹ 50,000 monthly and aim to build a corpus of ₹ 1 crore. Should I focus on equity mutual funds, debt funds, or a balanced mix to achieve both growth and stability? What would be the ideal asset allocation for this goal, and which specific funds or strategies would you recommend to meet the timeline? Additionally, how should I review and adjust my portfolio periodically to stay on track despite market volatility? -Pratik Sharma

Investing through mutual funds offers flexibility in terms of liquidity, risk-based choices, and return potential, making them an excellent tool for achieving long-term goals like funding your children’s education. Given your 10-year investment horizon, equity mutual funds are the ideal choice for building your target corpus, as they typically outperform debt and hybrid funds over longer timeframes.

Equity funds are best suited for goals with a horizon of five to seven years or more, as they can deliver higher returns despite short-term volatility. Assuming an average annual return of 12%, a 10-year investment in equity mutual funds can help you achieve your ₹1 crore goal.

However, it’s crucial to factor in education inflation, which is often higher than general inflation. For example, assuming education costs rise at 10% annually, ₹1 crore in 10 years will have the purchasing power of ₹38.5 lakh today. If the estimated cost of education today is around ₹38 lakh, your target corpus aligns with your goal. Otherwise, you may need to reassess your target amount to ensure adequate funds.

Equity investments carry an inherent element of volatility, but a 10-year horizon helps mitigate its impact. Staying focused on your goals and being patient during market fluctuations are key.

Here are some equity funds you can consider:

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund

UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund

Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund

HDFC Large & Mid Cap Fund

SBI Contra Fund

Nippon India Growth Fund

It’s advisable to review your portfolio every six to twelve months to monitor its performance and ensure you’re on track. Periodic reviews allow you to make adjustments as needed, helping you stay aligned with your investment objectives.

Also read | How can parents secure the financial future of a child with special needs?