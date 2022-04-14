I’m planning to sell a plot which is in the name of 3 brothers and use the sale proceeds in construction of a residential house. The house to be constructed will be in the name of 2 brothers. How can I avail tax benefits by utilising the sale proceeds in construction of a residential house? Is there any way for the third brother to get a tax break if his share is also invested in the house property?

-- Chavali Sarveswarasarma

Sale of a plot is sale of a capital asset and the profit in this case will get taxed as long term capital gain after the indexation of cost. The Income-tax Act allows taxpayers to claim certain exemptions against capital gains. The exemption is available under section 54F if the taxpayer would purchase or construct one residential house in India within a period of two/three years after the sale of any long-term capital asset or purchases one year before the date of transfer.

We understand that in the given case, you are planning to sell a plot which is in the name of 3 brothers and utilise the entire sale proceeds to construct a residential house on the plot which is in the name of 2 brothers. Ordinarily, for claiming the income tax exemption u/s 54F, the new constructed house property should be co-owned jointly by every co-owner and it may be required that either the plot or any floor of the constructed property is in the name of 3rd brother after the transaction is consummated.

Query answered by Amit Maheshwari, Tax Partner, AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm. Send your personal finance queries at mintmoney@livemint.com to get them answered from experts.