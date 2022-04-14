How can I claim tax break on sale proceeds of a plot?

We understand that in the given case, you are planning to sell a plot which is in the name of 3 brothers and utilise the entire sale proceeds to construct a residential house on the plot which is in the name of 2 brothers. Ordinarily, for claiming the income tax exemption u/s 54F, the new constructed house property should be co-owned jointly by every co-owner and it may be required that either the plot or any floor of the constructed property is in the name of 3rd brother after the transaction is consummated.