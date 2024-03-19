How can I ensure appropriate distribution of financial assets?

What steps can I take to prevent common estate planning mistakes and ensure that assets are distributed appropriately? —Name withheld on request {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In estate planning, individuals can take proactive steps to avoid common mistakes and ensure their assets are distributed as intended. Updating beneficiaries is crucial to reflect life changes accurately. For instance, failing to update beneficiaries after a divorce could result in assets unintentionally passing to the former spouse instead of current beneficiaries. Similarly, creating a comprehensive will or trust is essential to provide clear instructions on asset distribution and avoid disputes among heirs. Without a will, intestacy laws may determine asset distribution, potentially overlooking individuals or causing delays in probate proceedings.

Consideration of special needs is vital in estate planning to ensure adequate provision for beneficiaries with disabilities or unique circumstances. For instance, setting up a special needs trust can protect assets for a disabled child without jeopardizing eligibility for government benefits. Understanding tax implications is another critical step to optimize asset preservation. Failure to plan for taxes could lead to unexpected tax liabilities, reducing the value of the estate and diminishing inheritances for beneficiaries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Appointing healthcare proxies and planning for long-term care are essential aspects often overlooked in estate planning. Without a healthcare proxy, individuals risk medical decisions being made without their input during incapacity. Planning for long-term care involves assessing potential healthcare needs and allocating resources to cover expenses, preventing financial strain on heirs. Transferring assets in a timely manner is equally important to avoid complications during estate administration. For instance, delaying asset transfers could result in prolonged probate proceedings and increased administrative costs.

Practical examples illustrate the consequences of neglecting these aspects of estate planning. Consider a scenario where an individual fails to update beneficiaries after a remarriage, resulting in assets intended for children from a previous marriage passing to the new spouse.

In another scenario, without a will or trust in place, a deceased individual’s estate becomes subject to intestacy laws, leading to disputes among family members over asset distribution. Moreover, inadequate planning for long-term care could deplete assets rapidly, leaving heirs with limited inheritance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mukul Chopra is senior partner and Aditya Chopra is managing partner, Victoriam Legalis, Advocates & Solicitors.

