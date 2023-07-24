How can I keep my expenses under control?

Having two savings bank accounts could also help in controlling expenses, with one earmarked as an investment account and the other as an expense account. You can transfer 20% of your income to an investment account, and this should directly get invested at the beginning of the month through a systematic investment plan (SIP) or recurring deposit, and the balance left in the expense account could be used for expenses. You could refine this approach over a period of time on the basis of your learning from your savings and expense patterns.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}