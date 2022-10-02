How can I minimize tax on rental income?

Based on the facts available, we assume that the entire funds invested for purchase of property (including the repayment of housing loan) are from the husband’s sources. In view of the same, from a tax perspective, there is a view possible that the husband may still be considered as the deemed owner of the entire property and accordingly the entire rental income would be considered as taxable income in his hands. Further, standard deduction of 30% and the deduction for the payment of interest on housing loan and principal repayment of housing loan (under section 80c ) in such case, will be available to the husband only. However, documents will need to be reviewed in detail.