How can I take a personal loan without an income proof?

I’m a student. I want to take a loan of ₹2 lakh to join a coaching programme. I plan to repay the loan after getting a job. Can I get a loan solely in my name as I want to carry the burden of it personally and not pass on the burden to my parents. However, the problem is that the bank is asking for my salary slips from the recent three months, which I don’t have. Should I opt for a loan from a digital lending app instead? Are they safe? Do they have any hidden charges or processing fees? Can taking such a loan affect my Cibil score?

