How can I use systematic withdrawal plans post retirement

A Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) is a facility that allows an investor to withdraw money from an existing mutual fund at predetermined intervals, for instance, monthly/quarterly/yearly. To generate this cash flow, SWP Plan redeems units of the mutual fund scheme at the chosen interval. SWP helps investors to create a regular ﬂow of income from their investments. Existing investors looking for income at periodical intervals usually use SWP to fund expenses during retirement. The good part is that the returns are tax-efficient, and there is no TDS on gains, unlike traditional investment options. To use this facility (SWP) one should have sufficient corpus at the time of retirement. It would be advisable that you should build a good corpus through regular investment (SIP) in equity-oriented mutual funds. Once your retirement is approaching, you should shift your entire portfolio of equity to debt-oriented schemes. So, when you retire from your active service, you can use the SWP facility from debt-oriented schemes to fulfill all your daily expenditure needs. This way, on one side, your capital will remain protected, and on the other side, you can withdraw money at your convenience.

