I resigned my job in September 2017 and my last contribution to EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) was in August 2017 , at the age of 50 years. I joined another job in January 2018 and began contributing to the company’s PF Trust. I have not withdrawn any money from the EPFO so far. How long will I get interest on the money deposited with EPFO so far by the earlier company? How do I withdraw the money from EPFO? Should I transfer the proceeds to the new company’s PF Trust?

—Seema Madan

As per the new rules of the ministry of labour & employment, your account will receive interest in your EPF account up to the age of 58 years. Hence, you will receive interest even if there is no contribution in your previous EPF account.

Since your PF account is maintained by a Trust, the establishment may be exempted from the EPF Scheme 1952. You can view the status of your establishment by going to PF establishment search. Go to EPFO website; thereafter, go to ‘Services’> ‘For Employers’> ‘Establishment Search’ (Under head ‘Services’). Then enter the details of the present establishment (name or PF code) to view the status of the establishment.

To transfer the funds from your previous account to the current PF account maintained by the companies Trust, you need to apply online to EPFO for transfer. However, you must be registered on the member portal of EPFO to file an online transfer claim application. For online PF transfer, follow the below steps:

Step 1: Log in to EPFO member portal.

Step 2: Now click on ‘One Member - One EPF Account (Transfer Request)’ under ‘Online Services’ tab.

Step 3: Verify your personal information and PF account of present employment.

Step 4: If you click on ‘Get details’, previous employment details would appear.

Step 5:You can choose either your current employer or previous employer for attesting the claim form. However, if the present establishment is exempted, the member can submit the claim only through the current employer as the bank account no. and IFS Code of the exempted Trust would be required to be furnished to transfer PF accumulations to the bank account of Trust.

Step 6: In the next step, click on ‘Get OTP’ to receive OTP to UAN registered mobile number and click on submit.

Archit Gupta is founder and CEO, Clear Tax.

