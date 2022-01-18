How can I withdraw money from HUF accounts of in-laws?

However, it is important to keep in mind the preference of your bank. In this regard, it is advisable that you may check which option (i.e. letter of administration or succession certificate) is suitable for your bank. Once the title vests in your wife and since your wife is the only legal heir of your father-in-law, it is advisable to apply to the bank for transferring the money held in an HUF account and the mutual funds in your wife’s name and close the account.