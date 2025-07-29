How can large business families divide assets without breaking bonds?

Query: We come from a large and complex family setup. My father and his three brothers have jointly run a business that was started over 50 years ago, with verticals spanning silver jewellery manufacturing, silver bullion, and coin trading. Over time, the next generation has grown to include over 10 cousins — some of whom continue to be actively involved in the legacy businesses, while others have moved on to launch startups or pursue independent careers. As the family evolves, there’s now a mutual consensus to formally separate everyone’s share and bring clarity to ownership, without disrupting relationships or triggering disputes. What is the best way to approach such a succession and division process in a structured, harmonious manner?

- Name withheld on request

What you’ve described is a point many large, business-owning families eventually reach — a crossroads where legacy, individual ambition, and family harmony must be carefully balanced. The mutual consensus you’ve already built is a significant advantage. When families approach this transition with a shared intention to preserve relationships while enabling individual growth, much of the emotional groundwork is already laid. Done thoughtfully, this can become a meaningful next chapter, one where each branch gains clarity and independence without losing sight of the bonds that built the enterprise.

The first step is to set aside time for honest, open conversations, before diving into numbers or legal structures. It’s important for all members, especially across generations, to align on a shared vision. What does each person want from the future? Are there emotional or symbolic aspects of the legacy that need to be preserved post-division? A neutral third party, such as an experienced family office consultant, can be invaluable in facilitating these discussions. Their role is not just technical but also emotional: to create a safe space for dialogue, navigate sensitive topics, and ensure all voices are heard.

A thorough and transparent mapping of all assets should follow. This includes operating businesses, financial investments, real estate, and even intangible assets like brand goodwill or family intellectual property. Equally important is a respectful recognition of each member’s contributions — past and present. Depending on the family’s aspirations, you can explore a range of division models: asset swaps, business splits, or holding company structures. At the same time, optional collaborative platforms, such as shared philanthropic initiatives, family gatherings, or future investment vehicles, can help preserve unity.

Once a broad framework is agreed upon, formalising the arrangement through clear, legally robust agreements is essential. These should be tax- and regulation-compliant and backed by professional advice. It’s also wise to think about governance structures — both for any remaining shared assets and for sustaining family relationships. A family council or periodic retreats can go a long way in nurturing trust and connection over time.

Ultimately, the goal isn’t just separation — it’s transition. With care and intention, this process can empower each family member to grow independently while staying rooted in shared values and mutual respect.