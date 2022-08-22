How can NRIs avoid double taxation?

Is it possible to simplify the US-India rules on Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA)? I need to merge four months of my US salary with the India salary. What rule of DTAA is applicable in such a case? How much tax paid in the US will be exempt in India? I have shifted to India and will be a resident here. I am a Non-Resident Alien in the US. Do I need to pay taxes on the India income in the US too?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}