How can NRIs reduce the tax burden while selling a property?

You can also claim exemption from capital gains by investing your capital gains in specified bonds within six months from the date of transfer of the property being sold as per Section 54EC of the income tax act. However, a maximum of ₹50lakh can be invested in these bonds in one financial year. Additionally, its important to identify if your son is a resident or NRI in India for tax purposes. Reference will have to be made to the DTAA between the two countries to make sure the benefits under the treaty are available to him so that he does not have to pay tax on the same income twice.

