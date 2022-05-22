How can one withdraw money from EPFO?

Also, from a taxability perspective, as per section 10(12) read with Rule 8 of Part A of Fourth Schedule of the income-tax (I-T) Act, 1961, the accumulated PF balance due and payable to the employee i.e. balance to his credit on the date of cessation of his employment, is exempt from tax if he has rendered continuous service for a period of five years or more. In case there is change in employment and the PF accumulations under the previous employer is transferred to the new employer(s), the cumulative period of employment with all the employers is required to be seen for the purpose of evaluating whether the employee has rendered continuous service for a period of five years or more.