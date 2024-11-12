How can parents secure the financial future of a child with special needs?

  • For parents of children with special needs, especially those with communication disabilities, ensuring financial security and sustained care is a top priority.

Aditya Chopra, Moxy Shah
Published12 Nov 2024, 04:45 PM IST
For parents of children with special needs, ensuring financial security and sustained care is a top priority. (Image: Pixabay)
For parents of children with special needs, ensuring financial security and sustained care is a top priority. (Image: Pixabay)

If you have a special needs child with a communication disability, how can you best secure its financial future?

-Name withheld on request

For parents of children with special needs, especially those with communication disabilities, ensuring financial security and sustained care is a top priority. Here’s a comprehensive guide on the key steps to secure their future:

Establishing a private trust

Setting up a private trust with clear directives on fund utilization can be essential. The trust should cover all areas of the child’s well-being, including education, medical expenses, and personal care. Appointing successor trustees ensures continuity in case the initial trustee can no longer serve, safeguarding the child’s interests over time.

Read this | What parents of specially abled children must know about insurance, taxes

Guardianship planning

Naming a legal guardian is crucial for advocating the child’s financial and personal welfare. The guardian should have a strong understanding of the child’s unique needs and work closely with the trustee to maximize the effectiveness of financial resources. It’s also wise to select an alternate guardian to step in if the primary guardian becomes unavailable.

Life insurance policies

Consider taking a life insurance policy that names the trust as the beneficiary. A permanent policy, such as whole life insurance, provides ongoing coverage, ensuring the trust has financial support even after the parents' passing.

Maximizing government benefits

Proper structuring of the trust can help maintain the child’s eligibility for key government benefits, ensuring access to programmes like Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, the Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation Scheme, and the Integrated Child Development Services.

Periodic trust reviews

Regular reviews and updates are essential to keep the trust aligned with any changes in legislation, regulations, or the child’s needs. Establishing a feedback loop with caregivers and professionals involved in the child’s care can help the trust’s management adapt as requirements evolve.

Also read | Step-by-step: Setting up trusts for specially-abled children

Aditya Chopra is managing partner, and Moxy Shah is associate at the Victoriam Legalis.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 04:45 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceHow can parents secure the financial future of a child with special needs?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    784.95
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -19.8 (-2.46%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.15
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.8 (-0.55%)

    Tata Power share price

    414.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -17.25 (-4%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    256.20
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    638.50
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    14.6 (2.34%)

    Coforge share price

    8,099.00
    03:45 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    35.6 (0.44%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,862.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -4.1 (-0.22%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.15
    03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.6 (-0.29%)
    More from 52 Week High

    ITI share price

    295.15
    03:51 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -32.25 (-9.85%)

    Jyothy Labs share price

    441.65
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -35.7 (-7.48%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    1,789.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -141.5 (-7.33%)

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,028.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -397.05 (-7.32%)
    More from Top Losers

    Uno Minda share price

    1,002.75
    03:48 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    80.45 (8.72%)

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    636.30
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    34.45 (5.72%)

    The Ramco Cements share price

    910.25
    03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    40.3 (4.63%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,241.65
    03:44 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    52.9 (4.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.00-1,470.00
      Chennai
      77,311.00-1,470.00
      Delhi
      77,463.00-1,470.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.00-1,470.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.