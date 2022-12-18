How can salaried employees make the most of tax allowances?

(iii) Fully Taxable, if HRA is received by an employee who is living in his own house

(ii) It is mandatory for employee to report PAN of the landlord to the employer if rent paid is more than Rs. 1,00,000

(i) Rent must actually have been paid

* Salary = Basic + DA (if part of retirement benefit) + Turnover based Commission

(c) Rent paid in excess of 10% of salary

(b) 40% of Salary (50%, if house situated in Mumbai, Calcutta, Delhi or Madras)

Least of the following:

Lower of the following:

5.

Leave Travel Allowance (LTA)

Lower of the following: I. If journey is by Air: (a) Economy class fare by the shortest route to the place of destination (b) Actual amount spent II. If journey is by Rail: (a) AC first class rail fare by the shortest route to the place of destination (b) Actual amount spent III. If journey is by a recognised public transport system where rail is not connected: (a) 1st class or deluxe class fare by the shortest route to the place of destination (b) Actual amount spent