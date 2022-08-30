How can US-based NRIs invest in India?2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 11:50 AM IST
NRIs cannot open PPF accounts in India, nor can they invest in floating rate saving bonds. They can, however, freely invest in any of the mutual funds schemes.
My son shifted to the US three years ago and now he is an NRI. He is earning well there and wants to have some investments in India. He was very keen to invest in PPF, but I got to know that NRIs can’t invest in PPF in India. Please suggest what all he can invest in?