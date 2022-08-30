How can US-based NRIs invest in India?

However, you may ask your son to start investing in mutual funds in India. Please note that NRIs can freely invest in any of the mutual funds schemes. The best way to create wealth is to start investing in MFs through SIPs, or systematic investment plans, with a time horizon of 7-10 years, or even longer. While investing in MFs, your son must ensure that the money is prudently divided between large cap funds, mid cap funds, flexi cap funds, and some thematic funds like FMCG, international equity or special situation funds, etc. Also, your son can open an NPS account in India and start contributing there, whatever amount is convenient, maybe 1 or 2 lakh per year with higher exposure to equity & remaining balance into corporate bonds & government securities. This investment in NPS will grow to a sizeable amount in 10-15 years and if he decides to come back in India, he will not only get decent lump sum amount, after 60 years of age, which will be tax exempt, but he can also enjoy regular monthly income for the rest of his life.