How can using a credit card for emergencies affect your financial health?
Emergency funds are essential, with 6 months' expenses suggested. Credit cards can offer short-term liquidity but should not replace a dedicated emergency fund. Prioritize building an emergency fund, especially if long-term investments or loan prepayments are in focus.
Time and again, you would have come across (or read) about the idea of having an emergency fund. The general thumb rule is to have about 6 months’ worth of basic expenses parked as money in an emergency.