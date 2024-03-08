How can women investors diversify their portfolio for quality returns?
Asset allocation is crucial in our financial journey, adapting to changes in risk appetite and monetary needs
For decades, women have demonstrated superior financial management skills, even in roles as homemakers. We've diligently overseen household finances with a conservative and logical approach. With the increasing participation of women in the mainstream workforce, it's not unexpected to witness them challenging stereotypes by entering male-dominated industries, assuming CXO-level positions, and excelling in an intensely competitive environment. However, these achievements come with significant effort, struggles, and the perpetual juggling act of balancing family responsibilities and work commitments. Yet, there's a silver lining: the freedom to make choices unrestricted by economic constraints. In an exclusive interaction with Livemint, Meeta Shetty, Fund Manager, Tata Asset Management said that while progress is being made in women's financial independence, many still rely on male counterparts for investment decisions. Women must recognise the significance of financial independence and take charge of their investment choices. Making informed decisions early in one's career can lead to diversified assets and better alignment with financial goals.