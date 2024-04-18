How can you cultivate a strong financial safety net for your siblings?

As millennials, it's commonplace for us to prioritise our personal financial aspirations. However, amidst our pursuits, we must recognize the financial security of our younger siblings, who may still need to gain the maturity or resources to secure their own financial futures. Rather than solely indulging in fleeting pleasures like gadgets or social outings, we must explore avenues to invest in their long-term success and stability.

In today's diverse demographic landscape, millennials span an age range from individuals in their late twenties to those in their early forties, each harbouring distinct mindsets, goals, and ambitions. Millennials in India are known to be keen on achieving a healthy work-life balance, nurturing mental and physical well-being, and embarking on enriching travel adventures. While prioritising personal financial goals is essential, it's equally vital to consider the future well-being of our younger siblings.



One strategic avenue for securing the financial future of younger siblings is through mutual fund systematic investment plans (SIPs). These plans offer a generous gesture and a strategic move toward long-term financial security. Even modest investments can yield significant growth over time, thanks to the compounding interest and rupee-cost averaging inherent in SIPs. With India's consumer-driven economy experiencing robust growth, the potential returns on such investments are substantial.



Moreover, mutual funds offer flexibility, allowing investors to tailor investment strategies according to their siblings' age and future financial requirements. For instance, equity mutual funds present optimal growth potential for siblings requiring educational support in the future, while transitioning to hybrid funds as their financial needs evolve can effectively balance risk and returns.

In addition to mutual funds, insurance is a crucial safety net for safeguarding younger siblings' financial well-being. By securing term life insurance policies and comprehensive health insurance plans, millennials can ensure their siblings are adequately supported in unforeseen circumstances. Critical illness coverage and child education insurance plans further enhance the comprehensive protection afforded to younger siblings, alleviating financial strain and providing peace of mind.



As millennials, we harbour our own dreams and ambitions, yet we can also strike an optimal balance between our life goals and the financial safety of our siblings and loved ones. By investing in their well-being alongside our own, we contribute to both creating and preserving wealth, ensuring a secure and prosperous future for all.

Hemant Lakhotiya, Executive Director, 360 ONE Wealth

