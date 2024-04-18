How can you cultivate a strong financial safety net for your siblings?
Millennials prioritize personal financial goals, but should also consider younger siblings' financial security. Investing in mutual funds SIPs can yield significant growth over time, tailored to siblings' future needs. Insurance policies provide a crucial safety net for unforeseen circumstances.
As millennials, it's commonplace for us to prioritise our personal financial aspirations. However, amidst our pursuits, we must recognize the financial security of our younger siblings, who may still need to gain the maturity or resources to secure their own financial futures. Rather than solely indulging in fleeting pleasures like gadgets or social outings, we must explore avenues to invest in their long-term success and stability.