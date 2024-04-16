Tech-savvy borrowing: How can you identify illegitimate lending apps? Here are 6 key tips
Mobile apps have transformed India's digital lending ecosystem, but distinguishing between legitimate and fraudulent platforms is crucial. The RBI considers creating DIGITA to combat cyber fraud. Tips include checking RBI compliance, downloading from official stores and more.
In today's digital age, the convenience of accessing financial services through mobile applications has completely revolutionised India’s digital lending ecosystem. However, amidst the plethora of options available, it's crucial to distinguish between legitimate lending platforms and the growing threat of fraudulent ones. With the rise in illegitimate lending apps preying on unsuspecting borrowers, safeguarding personal and financial information is not just important; it's a matter of urgency.