One important figure that impacts your financial life is your Experian credit score. It affects your chances of getting loans, flat rentals, and even some jobs. Naturally, you might be asking how to raise your Experian score in a short amount of time. Even while your score isn't at its peak right now, there are still things you can do to raise it. Here we will provide the nitty-gritty details on Experian credit scores and practical suggestions on how to raise yours and have a brighter future financially.

Tips to improve your Experian credit score Here are the methods which will help you increase your credit score:

On-time payments: This is probably the most powerful way to build a higher credit score; that is making regular, on-time payments. Paying on time is good, even if it is old accounts in good standing, for raising scores.

Credit utilisation: The proportion of credit that you actually use compared with the credit granted. Keep that number below 30 percent, and don't worry because fewer utilization rates signify you are being good at the credit management level of your lenders.

Become an authorised user: You can make use of someone's sound credit history to take advantage of their good payment practices and raise your score when they add you as an authorized user on his credit card.

Utilize Experian boost: It is a free tool that enables connecting phone and utility bill payments with your Experian credit score. You make timely payments towards these bills that can improve the credit score.

Correct errors instantly: If you notice inconsistencies in your credit report on Experian, dispute them immediately. You will end up improving the score.

Avoid new credit applications: Do not submit many credit applications in quick succession. For each application, there is a hard inquiry made, which might temporarily lower your score.

Having a high credit score has numerous financial benefits. It makes loan approvals easier because lenders are more likely to believe in your creditworthiness, and it can help you get loans with lower interest rates, which can save you a lot of money over time.

