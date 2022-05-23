How can you prevent the loss of TDS credit

A similar problem is faced by executors of the will of a deceased person if they are liable to pay tax but necessarily have a different PAN from that of the deceased. Until such time as the shares or other investments are not transferred in the names of the executors, tax continues to be deducted under the PAN and in the name of the deceased person. It is not possible to file the return of the deceased person for a year beyond the year in which the person died, and hence to claim refund of such TDS.

