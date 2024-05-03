Balance transfer: How does it help improve your CIBIL score?
Balance transfer can be a useful tool to manage debt and improve your credit score. It should not be seen as a quick fix since improving your credit score takes time and regular financial management habits.
A balance transfer can help a borrower improve their CIBIL score if used in a smart way. Before that, let us understand what a balance transfer is. It is the transfer of balance (in part or full) from one account to another account usually that charges a lower rate of interest. But it is recommended to make consistent payments on new credit cards after the balance transfer is done.