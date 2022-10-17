How can you withdraw from NPS account after retirement?

As per the existing guidelines, at the age of 60, subscribers can withdraw up to 60% of the corpus as lumpsum (with a minimum of 40% transferred to annuity). Subscribers, however, do have an option to defer lumpsum withdrawal till 75 years. While deferring the lump sum withdrawal, investors also have an option of ‘phased withdrawal’ on annual basis. This way, the subscriber can withdraw partially every year, but for that, a request has to be submitted by the investor each year separately.

