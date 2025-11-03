How checking your personal loan EMI can stop you from falling into a debt trap

Checking your personal loan EMI helps manage monthly repayments, prevent debt traps, and improve financial stability through smart budgeting, timely prepayments, and responsible credit planning for long-term financial health.

Shivam Shukla
Updated3 Nov 2025, 11:24 AM IST
Smart EMI tracking helps manage personal loan repayments and supports better financial planning for a debt-free future.
Smart EMI tracking helps manage personal loan repayments and supports better financial planning for a debt-free future.

To avoid excessive debt build-ups, you should carefully check your personal loan EMI. It gives you a clear understanding of your monthly outgo and overall financial liabilities.

By reviewing your EMI details, you can plan your overall liability and make informed borrowing decisions. Such a well-planned approach supports long-term financial health and stability.

Why does EMI tracking matter?

Regularly tracking your EMIs ensures your monthly outgo stays within the safe 35–40% of your income limit.

For example, if your monthly income is 1,00,000, then your monthly EMI outgo should preferably be within 40,000. This helps ensure you are never under unmanageable debt.

Financial institutions like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Kotak Bank provide EMI calculators on their websites to help borrowers estimate repayment amounts before taking out a new loan. These tools help avoid excessive borrowing or overcommitting to debt.

What are the benefits of checking your EMI?

Helps prevent a debt trap: Once a borrower understands their overall EMI outgo along with other charges, they gain a clear view of their debt obligation and can avoid overborrowing. Proper budgeting through EMI tracking can improve one’s credit score and reduce the risk of default.

Also Read | 10 smart strategies to manage the repayment of multiple personal loans

Promotes smart financial planning: Regular EMI reviews help you take timely steps like prepayment or balance transfer to manage debt better. Setting up auto-debit for EMIs also helps avoid missed payments and maintain a healthy credit profile.

How can you use the EMI calculator on a bank’s website?

  1. Visit the bank's official website and locate the personal loan calculator under the 'Tools' or 'Loans' section.
  2. Enter the total amount you plan to borrow (e.g., 5,00,000 or 10,00,000).
  3. Enter the annual interest rate offered by the bank.
  4. Select the loan tenure in months or years, as per your goals.
  5. Click on ‘Submit’ to instantly see your monthly EMI and total interest payable.

Practical steps for borrowers

  • Create a monthly budget that includes all EMIs to understand your repayment capacity.
  • Use online EMI calculators before signing any new loan documents.
  • Avoid multiple high-interest loans by tracking each EMI against your monthly income.
  • Reassess your priorities every three to six months to stay out of a debt trap.
  • If in doubt, consult a certified financial advisor before taking on new credit.

Also Read | Beyond debt consolidation, creative uses for loans you did not consider

Regularly tracking your loan EMIs helps you stay in control of your financial health and avoid future financial trouble.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Personal Loans
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceHow checking your personal loan EMI can stop you from falling into a debt trap
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.