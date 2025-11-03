How checking your personal loan EMI can stop you from falling into a debt trap

To avoid excessive debt build-ups, you should carefully check your personal loan EMI. It gives you a clear understanding of your monthly outgo and overall financial liabilities.
By reviewing your EMI details, you can plan your overall liability and make informed borrowing decisions. Such a well-planned approach supports long-term financial health and stability.
Regularly tracking your EMIs ensures your monthly outgo stays within the safe 35–40% of your income limit.
For example, if your monthly income is ₹1,00,000, then your monthly EMI outgo should preferably be within ₹40,000. This helps ensure you are never under unmanageable debt.
Financial institutions like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Kotak Bank provide EMI calculators on their websites to help borrowers estimate repayment amounts before taking out a new loan. These tools help avoid excessive borrowing or overcommitting to debt.
Helps prevent a debt trap: Once a borrower understands their overall EMI outgo along with other charges, they gain a clear view of their debt obligation and can avoid overborrowing. Proper budgeting through EMI tracking can improve one’s credit score and reduce the risk of default.
Promotes smart financial planning: Regular EMI reviews help you take timely steps like prepayment or balance transfer to manage debt better. Setting up auto-debit for EMIs also helps avoid missed payments and maintain a healthy credit profile.
Regularly tracking your loan EMIs helps you stay in control of your financial health and avoid future financial trouble.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
