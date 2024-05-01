A well thought-out financial plan plays an important role in achieving your life goals, be it buying a house, saving for your child's education, or even planning for retirement. It is easier planning for such financial goals, one at a time. For instance, by planning your vacation in advance and saving up for it rather than taking a loan, you can enjoy your trip stress-free and avoid the financial strain of loan repayments. But how does one plan for multiple financial goals at the same time? That is where a financial adviser comes in.