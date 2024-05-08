How companies can help their employees save ₹1 lakh in taxes
Summary
- Many companies allow the flexibility of making changes in the CTC offered to employees at the beginning of the financial year. If any company wants to give employees this option, they can restructure their salary by choosing tax-efficient components.
Ever wondered why students fare differently in exams? The toppers score exceedingly high marks, others barely pass, and some even fail. All of them have the same syllabus and study from the same books. Yet, there is a significant difference in the outcome of their efforts. This difference could be the school, the teachers, and the way they were taught. Also, their social circle and awareness have an impact on the results.