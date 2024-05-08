How companies can help their employees save ₹1 lakh in taxes

Typically, all the flexi benefits are not being provided by most of the corporates. Especially, small and medium companies lack resources in terms of tax expert guidance and fear of tax notice in case salary structuring policy is not as per tax laws. Wherever companies provide flexi tax benefits, the opt-in ratio depends on availability to all employees plus creating awareness among employees about using these tax benefits. Employees have misconceptions on many investment and financial tax saving options. They also have bad financial habits of thinking short term and not taking expert help to learn the tax avoidance within tax laws. These benefits increase take home up to 37.5% including surcharge because employees use money before tax. But the non-availability and lack of awareness leads to year-on-year tax loss. Another reason is prioritizing small savings and not changing the habit. Hence the compounding impact of tax loss for 30-40 years of earning life is getting lost in translation.