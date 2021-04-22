How compounding impacts your long term investment

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Being known to one's investment goal helps an investor maximise return on one's money. It helps choosing right fund during the portfolio allocation as well. However, it is always advisable to start investment as early as possible because it enables an investor to get compounding benefit. Irrespective of the investment option chosen by the investor, late investment leads to loss in compounding benefits as return on return becomes lower. That's why longer is the investment higher is the compounding benefit and more chances for the investor to meet once investment goal.

Sharing how compounding impacts an investor's long-term investment Kartik Jhaveri, Director — Wealth Management at Transcend Consultants said, "In mutual fund if a per son wants to grow ₹2 crore in 20 years, its monthly SIP will be around ₹20,000 (SBI Mutual Fund Calculator says ₹20,017.056). However, if the investor is retiring after 15 years and want to create ₹2 crore fund in this period, one's monthly SIP will be around ₹39,500 (SBI Mutual Fund calculator says exact ₹39,637.240), which is almost double of the monthly investment."

According to SBI Mutual Fund SIP Calculator, if an investor wants to accumulate ₹2 crore in 20 years, then assuming 12 per cent return in equity mutual fund one will have to do ₹20,017.056 monthly SIP.

View Full Image Source: SBI Mutual Fund SIP Calculator Click on the image to enlarge

However, if the investor fails to do that in first five years and starts investing before 15 years of one's retirement with same ₹2 crore investment goal, the SBI Mutual Fund SIP calculator says that the investor will have to make an SIP of ₹39,637.240 per month.

View Full Image Source: SBI Mutual Fund SIP Calculator Click on the image to enlarge

Jhaveri advised investors to know the importance of saving from the early phase of one's career and avail maximum benefit of compounding benefit.