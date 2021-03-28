How conservative investors can take a low-volatility route to invest in stocks

The equity investing is the only way out to create wealth by beating the inflation by huge margin is agreed to by all and sundries. However, the ascent in valuation of equity is not like a straight line but is pawed with many small and big ups and downs. sometimes the experience of volatility in the equity market is no lesser than that of a roller coaster ride. In the short term the chances of you losing money are higher in equity than any other asset class. Each one of us have different risk taking capabilities depending on our financial abilities and psychological aptitude. As per a research carried out during my previous employment we had arrived at a conclusion that a person has to continue his SIP for a minimum period of seven years so as to ensure that he does not incur any loss under any circumstances on his investment. So in order to create wealth one has no option but to invest in equity for a longer time frame.