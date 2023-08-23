How consumer behaviour plays a significant role in investment decisions4 min read 23 Aug 2023, 10:51 PM IST
Investing is a lot about consumer behaviour and this becomes more relevant whenever there is a surge in the stock market or it goes through a consolidation phase. The stock market hitting a new all-time high recently, and hovering around it now, has rekindled the interest of investors. A new level of enthusiasm is seen among many investors. I am sure many of us would have noticed the number of people discussing the stock market while travelling on public transport, dining in restaurants or even during morning walks. Over the years, these discussions keep happening whenever the stock market rises.