How contactless ordering works in restaurants

The quintessential restaurant experience in India has changed in the time of covid-19. Many restaurants, particularly expensive ones have contactless ordering in place when you sit down for a meal. This means you no longer have to wave or call out to busy waiters and you cannot pay in cash. A simple QR code scan will do the job. This is how it works:

Download a scanning app like Google Lens or use the inbuilt code scanning app from your phone if you have one. Scan the QR code of the restaurant. This will typically be placed on your table.

Download a scanning app like Google Lens or use the inbuilt code scanning app from your phone if you have one. Scan the QR code of the restaurant. This will typically be placed on your table.

The code will redirect you to the restaurant menu. Select the dish you want to order.

You will be redirected to the payment page. You can pay online using your credit or debit card or a UPI app like Google Pay or Phone Pe.

Remember that the menu doesn't include a tip. In order to pay the tip, you will have to go to the counter and swipe your card, transfer through UPI or pay in cash if the restaurant accepts it.

Some Money Tips

In this system, payment is made before the order is placed and not after. So avoid ordering in phases. If you are having several courses, select all the items in one go. A subsequent addition means going through the whole process again.

Pay by credit card online. This gives you an interest free period of a month and credit card points on your purchase. However ensure that you pay the credit card bill on time. Interest on credit card dues tends to be 35-40% per annum.