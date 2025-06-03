How corporate India is quietly becoming the health insurer for your parents
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 5 min read 03 Jun 2025, 01:17 PM IST
Summary
As premiums soar and options shrink, here’s how savvy professionals are still managing to secure affordable health insurance for their ageing parents.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Getting health insurance for ageing parents can feel like a high-stakes balancing act—juggling steep premiums, limited coverage, and rigid terms. Even after paying a hefty price, long waiting periods and co-payment clauses often mean the policy doesn't deliver when it's needed most.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story