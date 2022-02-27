How cost of flat acquisition is calculated

While computing the cost of acquisition in the hands of your mother, you need to compare the FMV (as prescribed) of the property as on 1 April 2001 vis-à-vis the actual cost of acquisition (including brokerage expenses, stamp duty charges, renovation, etc. incurred before 1 April 2001) and consider the higher amount as deemed cost of acquisition in the hands of your mother, at your option. You may further add the expenses incurred by you post 1 April 2001 towards renovation etc. (if resulting in improvement/alteration in the asset) as cost of the improvement. Since the definition of the term ‘cost of improvement’ is not free from litigation, one needs to look into the facts of the case in detail as to whether the expenses incurred for obtaining probate order were leading to any kind of improvement or not.