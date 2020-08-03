How covid-19 could change the face of residential realty

With covid-19 forcing people to stay in, homes are not only doubling as offices, as people work from home, but are also becoming the space people spend most of their time in. This, together with the lifestyle changes that the pandemic has brought in, are set to change the residential real estate segment in more ways than one. Nilanjana Chakraborty asked four industry experts to weigh in on what demand-driven changes can be expected in the residential units as the needs of homebuyers change in the wake of the pandemic.