How covid-19 has changed the idea of financial independence

For retirees, if they had all their finances sorted out before the pandemic hit, it can tide them over this difficult period without having to worry about money. But according to Shweta Jain, CEO and founder, Investography, a financial planning firm, new retirees who started investing in equities recently could have taken a major hit. “I have a new client who booked losses of 30% in equities before consulting me. He had just retired and started investing in equities because he had the time and money for it. Now he is reconsidering his whole financial plan and trying to single out unnecessary spends, which he has never felt the need to do before," she said. Jain added that since cash flow from your job ceases after retirement, it’s very important to build a large enough corpus in reliable instruments that will keep your interest income steady. Creating an additional income source can also be helpful, but keep in mind that some options like rental income have become uncertain in covid-19 times. Also, given that the elderly are more at risk of succumbing to covid, having adequate health insurance is more important than ever.