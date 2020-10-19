How covid-19 may be unconsciously affecting your financial decisions

3. Think twice. One proven tactic for reducing bias is to reflect on the decision at different points in time. In much the same way people are often advised to wait a few days before committing to a major purchase such as buying a new car, the goal is to give yourself time to cool off and reflect on the decision in a different emotional state. Of course, during the pandemic our moods might be more stubborn, and we might need to wait more than a few days for our feelings to shift.