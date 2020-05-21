Insurers have yet to know the claims impact of the coronavirus. Covid-19-related claims are increasing steadily but there are large differences in hospital charges. The ultimate incidence rate is also hard to determine at this time. Surprisingly, cases of medical emergencies have fallen steeply. A drop due to motor accidents is understandable but heart attacks and strokes have also reduced. Is this because of lifestyle changes or just an aversion to visiting the hospital? This could be a longer-term change or a temporary reduction. Be prepared for more frequent price and policy term changes as insurers grapple with the economic impact of the pandemic. Over the past month, we have seen several group-based covid-19 insurance policies introduced and then modified as claims have developed.