How covid has changed the way we live

Apart from that, the demand for new house compared with those on resale has surged due to availability of amenities and open spaces around new homes. “Online search for new houses has gone up as compared to homes available in the resale segment," said Rangarajan. Significant inventory build-up has reduced the premium new houses had over resale properties, which is why the demand has gone up, he added. The problem of rising inventory has intensified post covid-19. As per industry estimates, the premium that new houses commanded over resale properties may have come down from 15-20% to 10-15% depending on the location.